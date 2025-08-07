Police department's hot weather bags helping Colorado community beat the heat

The recent heat wave in Colorado means it's even more important to stay safe outdoors, and the Wheat Ridge Police Department is lending a hand to those in need.

CBS

Two hundred bags and 300 reusable water bottles were donated for hot weather bags thanks to a collection drive, and officers are handing them out to anyone stuck in the heat.

"What we will do is, we have these kits in our patrol briefing room and our patrol cars, so that they are mobile. We can get them to people who may need them," said Wheat Ridge Police Officer Alex Rose. "We have things like water bottles, sunscreen, Chapstick, but also the contact info for these navigators to ultimately get them the resources that they need."

Wheat Ridge Police Department

The bags also include snacks and sun protection.