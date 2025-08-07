Watch CBS News
Local News

Police department's hot weather bags helping Colorado community beat the heat

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Police in one Denver-area city distribute hot weather bags during heat wave
Police in one Denver-area city distribute hot weather bags during heat wave 01:01

The recent heat wave in Colorado means it's even more important to stay safe outdoors, and the Wheat Ridge Police Department is lending a hand to those in need.

wheat-ridge-pd-heat-5sotvo2-transfer-frame-363.jpg
CBS

Two hundred bags and 300 reusable water bottles were donated for hot weather bags thanks to a collection drive, and officers are handing them out to anyone stuck in the heat.

"What we will do is, we have these kits in our patrol briefing room and our patrol cars, so that they are mobile. We can get them to people who may need them," said Wheat Ridge Police Officer Alex Rose. "We have things like water bottles, sunscreen, Chapstick, but also the contact info for these navigators to ultimately get them the resources that they need."

wheat-ridge-pd-heat-5sotvo-frame-1285.jpg
Wheat Ridge Police Department

The bags also include snacks and sun protection.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue