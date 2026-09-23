Police in Denver metro area investigate deadly collision involving semi

Police in Commerce City investigated a deadly crash that involved a semi early Wednesday morning. That crash shut down northbound lanes of Highway 2 during the investigation and cleanup.

Police in Commerce City investigated a deadly collision involving a semi that closed Highway 2. CBS

According to investigators, the pickup involved in the crash appears to have rear-ended the semi-truck, killing the driver of the pickup, who was at fault for the crash.

Police said the driver of the semi would likely be transported to the hospital as a precaution.