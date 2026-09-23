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Police in Denver metro area investigate deadly collision involving semi

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Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Police in Commerce City investigated a deadly crash that involved a semi early Wednesday morning. That crash shut down northbound lanes of Highway 2 during the investigation and cleanup. 

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Police in Commerce City investigated a deadly collision involving a semi that closed Highway 2.  CBS

According to investigators, the pickup involved in the crash appears to have rear-ended the semi-truck, killing the driver of the pickup, who was at fault for the crash. 

Police said the driver of the semi would likely be transported to the hospital as a precaution. 

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