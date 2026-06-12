Police ask Denver metro area drivers to "bring down the temperature" after road rage drivers fight on I-70

Police in the Denver metro area are asking drivers to "bring the temperature down on our roads" after a dangerous road rage incident on Wednesday.

Two drivers captured on video were reportedly swerving between lanes and break checking each other on I-70 as they approached W. 32nd Avenue. The video then appears to show the two drivers getting out of their vehicles in the middle of the highway as the situation continued to escalate.

In the video, the first driver can be seen shoving the second vehicle's door closed as the driver attempts to get out of their vehicle. When the first driver walks away, the second driver approaches the first vehicle, appears to punch out the rear window, then returns to their own vehicle and pulls what appears to be a tire iron from their trunk.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

"I-70 is dangerous enough without people stopping in the middle of the highway and getting out of their cars. Don't do that," the Wheat Ridge Police Department said. "This situation was downright dangerous, and these two are lucky they didn't get hit on the highway. Keep your cool on our roads."

The WRPD says a driver stayed in the area to provide a report to officers.

Lakewood police's Drones as First Responder program helped locate one of the vehicles involved in the incident at the Colorado Mills Mall and Wheat Ridge officers made contact with the other driver. They say both drivers admitted to escalating the situation.

Police issued both drivers a summons for disorderly conduct.