Police in Denver metro area ask for help identifying indecent exposure suspect

Police in Westminster are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in a series of indecent exposure incidents. Investigators said on three separate occasions, the man was seen in the greenbelt-park area near 129th and Harmony Parkway.

According to detectives, the man was exposing himself and masturbating in public.

The suspect is described as 30-40 years old, approximately 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall with brown or reddish hair and a beard. The man may have recently shaved his head to appear bald.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Metro Area Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.