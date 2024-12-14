Watch CBS News
Police in Colorado search for electrocuted man after charred clothing, cut wire discovered during power outage

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Commerce City are searching for a man who has been electrocuted after charred clothing and a cut wire were discovered during a power outage. Investigators said that about 5 p.m. Friday, United Power had an outage. 

When crews went to inspect the transformer in the area where the outage occurred, they found a hacksaw and a cut wire near 10500 Havana Street. 

When officers arrived, they discovered an abandoned bicycle and the charred remains of clothing. 

Investigators said they assumed they were looking for a body given the amount of electricity the power company believes went through the person who cut the wire. Instead, they were shocked to find surveillance video that showed two explosions and then a person walking away from the scene. 

Police hope someone may recognize the bicycle and help identify the suspect who most likely needs medical attention. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Commerce City Police Department Tip Line: 303.289.3626.

