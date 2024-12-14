Police in Colorado search for electrocuted man after charred clothing, cut wire discovered during power outage

Police search for electrocuted man after charred clothing, cut wire found after power outage

Police search for electrocuted man after charred clothing, cut wire found after power outage

Police search for electrocuted man after charred clothing, cut wire found after power outage

Police in Commerce City are searching for a man who has been electrocuted after charred clothing and a cut wire were discovered during a power outage. Investigators said that about 5 p.m. Friday, United Power had an outage.

Police are searching for a person who was electrocuted after a cut wire and charred clothing were found during a power outage. Commerce City Police

When crews went to inspect the transformer in the area where the outage occurred, they found a hacksaw and a cut wire near 10500 Havana Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered an abandoned bicycle and the charred remains of clothing.

Commerce City police are searching for a man who has been electrocuted after charred clothing and a cut wire were discovered during a power outage. CBS

Investigators said they assumed they were looking for a body given the amount of electricity the power company believes went through the person who cut the wire. Instead, they were shocked to find surveillance video that showed two explosions and then a person walking away from the scene.

Police hope someone may recognize the bicycle and help identify the suspect who most likely needs medical attention.

Charred clothing was found near a cut wire that likely caused a power outage on Friday evening in Commerce City. CBS

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Commerce City Police Department Tip Line: 303.289.3626.