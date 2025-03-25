Watch CBS News
Police make arrest in shooting investigation at Northern Colorado Taco Bell

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting early Monday morning at a Taco Bell in Northern Colorado.

According to the Loveland Police Department, an altercation started around 1 a.m. in the drive-through of the Taco Bell at 1330 N. Lincoln Ave.

cesar-abdel-alvidrez.png
Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Cesar Abdel Alvidrez reportedly pointed a gun at a victim in the parking lot and fired. Police said he then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Officers arrested Alvidrez at his home in Berthoud and booked him into the Larimer County Jail. He is facing charges of menacing and reckless endangerment.

