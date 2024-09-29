Police arrest student who posted bomb threat against Colorado high school

Police on Sunday arrested a juvenile who posted a bomb threat on social media and told classmates they could be killed if they attended class at a Colorado high school Monday.

The unidentified juvenile is a student at Green Mountain High School, according to John Romero, a spokesman for the Lakewood Police Department.

The post was made anonymously on an Instagram page used by Green Mountain students to "vent," according to Romero. The department received numerous Safe2Tell reports about the post on Saturday.

Law enforcement from four agencies immediately searched the school's campus and determined the threat was indeed a hoax.

Later, detectives tracked down the source of the message. The juvenile was arrested and charged with Harassment and Interference with School - Credible Threat, a high-level misdemeanor.

No motive has been established.

Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own, and others', safety. It was established two decades ago, at least partly in response to the mass shooting at Columbine High School five years earlier.

Data from Safe2Tell's first month of the 2024 school year showed 1,807 reports were made, a 23% increase over the number made a year ago.

Safe2Tell reports can be made 24/7 by calling 1-877-542-SAFE (7233), on their website at https://safe2tell.org/, through their mobile app, or by texting S2TCO to 738477.