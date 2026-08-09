Denver police say driver intentionally struck motorcyclist in fatal crash

Denver police officers are searching for a person they believe intentionally struck a motorcycle, killing the rider.

The crash took place in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Hampden Avenue late Saturday night. Officers said a woman was seriously injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

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Investigators believe the driver of the vehicle intentionally struck her, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The driver reportedly left the scene after the crash, but police have located their car. The suspect, however, remains missing.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help them find the person responsible to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. They declined to provide a description of the suspect's vehicle, stating that further details will not be released to protect the integrity of the investigation.