Plane crashes in Colorado after experiencing engine failure, Eagle County Sheriff says

Christa Swanson
A pilot escaped with minor injuries after his plane crashed in Colorado on Sunday.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene of the plane crash around 2 p.m. Vail Public Communications had received a Garmin alert notifying them of a crash near the 1200 block of Sweetwater Road in Gypsum.

plane-crash-dotsero.png
Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say they found the small plane near Dotsero. They believe the aircraft experienced engine failure and clipped a tree as it crashed.

The pilot, a 48-year-old man, was the only occupant inside the plane. The sheriff's office said he sustained a minor cut but was able to walk away from the scene.

