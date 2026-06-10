Small plane crash causes grass fire in Colorado, 1 hurt

A small single-engine plane crash caused a grass fire on Wednesday in southern Colorado. It happened in Rio Grande County, and one person was injured.

Officials from South Fork Fire Rescue said the plane was trying to land after experiencing engine trouble and ended up crashing in a field across from a neighborhood near Shoshone Trail.

South Fork Fire

There was a red flag warning in place in southern Colorado on Wednesday, with winds gusting as high as 50 mph in places.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to gain control of the fire.

One person on the plane was described as having minor injuries. The plane was heavily damaged.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will be investigating the crash.