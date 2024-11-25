Community mourns pilot killed in Northern Colorado small plane crash

Friends of Susan "Sue" Wolber are mourning her loss after her plane suddenly crashed on Saturday morning in Colorado, killing two and injuring one. Wolber was flying a Civil Air Patrol practice mission west of Loveland when her plane crashed before noon on Nov. 23.



Susan Wolber CBS

Wolber, a longtime pilot, had recently retired professionally but was still staying active in the community and the skies.

William Snodgrass, president of the FNL Pilot's Association, is a longtime friend of Wolber. He said he was at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport on Saturday when he learned there was a plane that crashed in the mountains nearby.

"I first heard there was an accident," Snodgrass said. "I knew that Sue was part of Civil Air Patrol and had seen her car. So, I knew she was more than likely flying. I was very concerned. I texted her immediately when I heard and said, 'I hope you are okay.'"

However, Wolber never replied. Sadly, she had lost her life in the crash, alongside aerial photographer Jay Rhoten.

"I flew with her and we did a lot of things together," Snodgrass said. So, it wasn't just the loss of someone in the aviation community, it was the loss of my friend. So, it has been hard for me."

CBS

While it isn't known, yet, what caused the crash, Snodgrass and others said there was a severe warning for turbulence in the area at the time issued by NOAA.

"There is a thing called mountain wave, which is basically when the winds blow over Longs Peak, or whatever, they drop like a current of water and can create very severe rotors," Snodgrass said. "If they had been somewhat low to the ground taking pictures, it is possible they were in a down draft that pushed them down into the ground."

The final details and cause of the crash will ultimately be determined and released by the NTSB.

Snodgrass said Wolber was married and enjoyed riding her bicycle throughout the country and world alongside her husband. He also noted she was very dedicated to uplifting and educating the next generation of pilots, specifically women and girls.

"Her greatest passion was giving back not only to aviation, but she really wanted to encourage women in aviation," Snodgrass said.

Snodgrass said he would greatly miss her energy, her intelligence and the hugs she was known to give to people as they parted ways.