Pigs safe, trailer recovered after police say they were stolen in Denver
Two pigs and a trailer that were reported stolen have been recovered, Denver Police Department tweeted on Tuesday. In the DPD update, there was no information about an arrest.
On Monday, DPD and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers reported the theft happened in the 5900 block of North Tower Road on Jan. 14 at approximately 8 p.m. and Jan. 15 around 8:23 p.m. The suspect was accused of stealing the victim's truck, identified as a white and tan 2000 F-350, along with a 2003 Exiss trailer, according to authorities.
Officers say the truck had Washington plates that says "JAMNJON," while the trailer plates read 0239US, which was valued to be worth $45,000. The trailer contained the pigs inside, according to authorities.
Anyone with more information can call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
