Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. hosts Club Q fundraiser

Phantom Canyon Brewing Company hosted a fundraiser over the weekend in the aftermath of the Club Q shooting. A suspect entered the club and started shooting just before midnight Nov. 19, 2022.

Five people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.

The brewery hosted the event with the message of spreading love and support to those impacted by gun violence. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will benefit the Trevor Project and Club Q Compassion.

"Give something to the community that only we can do, we have this beautiful building, we have to vent space on third floor, we have the giant billiards hall," said Phantom Canyon Brewery head brewer Charles McManus.

More than $55,000 was raised in just four hours at the fundraiser.