Colorado pet owner warns others about fine print in Banfield wellness plan after dog's death

A Colorado pet owner has a warning for others about the fine print on a popular veterinary hospital chain's wellness plan. She had no idea that she had agreed to keep paying, even in the event of a pet's death.

Denise Bachmann and her husband live in Elizabeth. In 2014, they rescued a young cattle dog and named him Jimmy John.

"He was a great trail dog," Bachmann said. "He was constantly with us. I mean, he was like velcro dog."

Denise Bachmann and Jimmy John Bachmann Family

A smart and loyal companion, Bachmann says he was the perfect addition to their family.

"He would be hopping on his front feet and so ready to go. He followed the horses always on a trail ride," Bachmann said.

For his vet care, Bachmann took Jimmy John to the Banfield Pet Hospital in Parker. In 2024, she signed up for an Optimum Wellness Plan offering discounted vet services in exchange for an annual fee, which can also be spread out over monthly payments. Specifically, she chose the Active Care Plus plan, which includes a professional dental cleaning.

"He was having dental issues, and I figured it'd be easier to get a plan and have his teeth cleaned yearly," Bachmann said.

After being happy with the plan, Bachmann renewed it in 2025 and then did so again this past February.

But in May, Jimmy John wasn't himself.

"He was very sick and lethargic, not moving like he used to," Bachmann said.

Banfield found a tumor in his throat.

"They did a biopsy, and they said it was lymphoma. So then he died the 27th," Bachmann said, while tearing up.

When Bachmann called Banfield to let them know Jimmy John had passed, she was shocked to learn she was still on the hook for his wellness payments.

"I called the 800 number, and they said, 'Well, you'll need to pay for the services that you used,'" Bachmann said.

An in-person visit confirmed the fine print in the plan -- she would either need to pay the full price for the services Jimmy John had gotten that year, or continue making the monthly payments until the wellness plan's term ended.

"She printed this and then highlighted all the things I would need to pay for," Bachmann said, then read from the contract: "If member cancels for any reason including but not limited to death or loss of pet or transfer of ownership."

A Banfield spokesperson told CBS Colorado the Optimum Wellness Plan is not insurance and clients can cancel at any time.

The spokesperson added: "In the event of cancellation, a client making monthly payments is responsible for the lesser of (1) the retail value of the services and discounts already provided to the pet under the plan minus the amount of monthly payments made or (2) any remaining monthly payments due under the term of the plan."

For Bachmann, option one would be close to $2,000, given the discounted care Jimmy John got before his death (a dental visit involving extractions and the visit where his tumor was biopsied). Continuing with the monthly payments is far cheaper, at less than $600.

"I'm thinking I'm not going to cancel, because I don't want that large bill, and maybe it is better just to continue paying the monthly fee," Bachmann said.

CBS Colorado's Olivia Young interviews Denise Bachmann. CBS

Bachmann says she was never told by staff about the pet death clause.

"It wasn't verbal, and then when you renew, you're just signing on the little keypad," Bachmann said.

She wants people to know to read the fine print.

"I did not look at the whole contract," Bachmann said. "Just be aware that if the pet would pass away, or if you give it away, or something happens to the pet, you're still responsible to pay that plan."

She says if she had known, she wouldn't have bought the plan, especially since Jimmy John was about 12 years old.

"For fear of losing an animal, you'd go, 'that's too much money to pay out,' so yeah, I don't think I would have renewed knowing," Bachmann said.

A Banfield Pet Hospital spokesperson told CBS Colorado:

"Our goal is to always clearly communicate terms of the plan upon sign-up. When questions or concerns arise, we will work directly with our clients based on their individual situation."

After Bachmann wrote a Better Business Bureau review, Banfield responded urging her to contact their CARES team. She did so and is still waiting to hear back.

CBS

Bachmann thinks the policy adds salt to the already painful wound of pet loss.

"It does, it hurts," Bachmann said.

See the full statement from a Banfield Pet Hospital spokesperson below:

"Our deepest sympathies are with the Bachmann family over the loss of their beloved pet, and we remain committed to working with them to address any further questions or concerns they may have during this difficult time.

Banfield's Optimum Wellness Plans (OWPs) are not insurance, rather they are a set package of routinely recommended preventive veterinary care services available at a fixed cost, including unlimited office visits, vaccines, exams, and dental cleanings. The OWP package of preventive care services is designed to be delivered over the course of a year. Clients can elect to spread the cost of the OWP over a year with monthly payments, or they can choose to pay up front for the entire annual cost of the OWP. Our OWP clients also receive other non-preventive veterinary care at a discount.

OWP clients can cancel their plan at any time, including in the event of a pet passing, before the end of the plan year; otherwise, the monthly billing that had previously been arranged will continue until the plan's end. In the event of cancellation, a client making monthly payments is responsible for the lesser of (1) the retail value of the services and discounts already provided to the pet under the plan minus the amount of monthly payments made or (2) any remaining monthly payments due under the term of the plan. In other words, Banfield collects payment for the services already provided through the plan. Our goal is to always clearly communicate terms of the plan upon sign-up. When questions or concerns arise, we will work directly with our clients based on their individual situation."