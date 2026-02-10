Pet killed in Aurora house fire, Red Cross helping displaced residents

Six people have been displaced after a large fire broke out inside their Aurora home on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 9:40 p.m. after callers contacted 911 and reported a house fire in the 12000 block of E. Nevada Place. Aurora Fire Rescue said the first crew members on the scene arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing from the garage.

Aurora Fire Department

Firefighters found a dog while searching the home, but officials say the dog was beyond help and died as a result of its injuries. While firefighters worked to bring the flames in the garage under control, they discovered the fire had also spread into the attic.

Crew members brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes of the first 911 call, but say the home suffered major damage. The one adult and five children who lived in the home have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No other injuries were reported.