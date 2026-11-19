A person wearing the Chick-fil-A mascot costume conquered one of Colorado's most challenging hill climbs on Thursday.

Andrew Swendson posted video online of the unusual sight -- a person climbing the Manitou Incline while wearing a cow outfit.



Andrew Swendson

It's unknown if the person was or is an employee of the restaurant chain, but one of the climber's buddies was handing out plush toys from Chick-fil-A on the route, according to Swendson.

The hiking trail is located west of downtown Manitou Springs, and the website of neighboring Colorado Springs describes it as "one of Colorado's most iconic and challenging hiking trails." It gains 2,000 feet of elevation in less than a mile. Completing the hike requires going up 2,768 steps.