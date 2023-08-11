Awesome Perseid meteor shower show ahead if clouds clear over Colorado

Colorado has a big event coming this weekend that will keep you looking to the night sky. It's the Perseid meteor shower. The annual event will send bright trails of light streaking across the night sky. Technically, the showers run from July 14 thru Sept. 1.

CBS

But the peak is expected to hit this weekend with the most visible meteors on Aug. 12, so Saturday into Sunday morning. This year may be a particularly vibrant show because the moon will only be a small sliver and light pollution will be at a minimum. Astronomers are predicting it may be possible to see as many as 50 to 70 meteors per hour.

CBS

The only problem this year may be that the monsoon is surging again this weekend and will provide the state with lots of clouds and late day showers and thunderstorms. So it may be a battle to see the meteors between the clouds.

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above desert pine trees on Aug. 13, 2015, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The best time to view the Perseids on the Front Range is from 11 p.m. each night through dawn the next day. Just look to the north-northeast sky, and if you get away from city lights the view will be better.