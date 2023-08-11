Denver weather: Hot Friday and Saturday with a chance for storms to dampen your Sunday

Happy Friday! Today sunshine is on the way along with hot temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the low 90s.

We could see isolated showers pop up late this afternoon and early evening in the Denver metro area, but we are not expecting any severe weather.

Our weekend gets a little bumpy with the next chance for showers and storms moving in Saturday afternoon and even a better chance Sunday.

Saturday evening some of the storms could turn strong to severe in southeast Colorado (from Lamar south through Springfield). The main concern will be large hail and damaging wind.

Sunday a front drops in and that will cool temperatures off into the mid-80s with a better chance for late day storms.

The "cooler" weather sticks around Monday with isolated storms possible. Then on Tuesday, high pressure takes over. This means drier conditions with temperatures warming back up into the low 90s by the middle to end of next week.

