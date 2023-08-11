Watch CBS News
Denver weather: Hot Friday and Saturday with a chance for storms to dampen your Sunday

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Mostly sunny & summery! Isolated storm chance
Colorado weather: Mostly sunny & summery! Isolated storm chance 02:17

Happy Friday! Today sunshine is on the way along with hot temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the low 90s.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

We could see isolated showers pop up late this afternoon and early evening in the Denver metro area, but we are not expecting any severe weather. 

next-12-hrs-rain-pop.png
CBS

Our weekend gets a little bumpy with the next chance for showers and storms moving in Saturday afternoon and even a better chance Sunday. 

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

Saturday evening some of the storms could turn strong to severe in southeast Colorado (from Lamar south through Springfield). The main concern will be large hail and damaging wind. 

spc-day-2.png
CBS

Sunday a front drops in and that will cool temperatures off into the mid-80s with a better chance for late day storms. 

dma-day-2-highs.png
CBS

The "cooler" weather sticks around Monday with isolated storms possible. Then on Tuesday, high pressure takes over. This means drier conditions with temperatures warming back up into the low 90s by the middle to end of next week. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 7:49 AM

