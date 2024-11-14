Watch CBS News
Local News

Map shows options for people hoping for permits to cut down their own Colorado Christmas tree

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

People who are interested in cutting down their own Christmas trees in the wild this year in Colorado can do so by purchasing a permit at recreation.gov/tree-permits. The website allows you to view maps of cutting areas and learn more about the types of trees that can be cut.

The website also offers safety tips.

The tree cutting process contributes to the overall forest health by helping to "thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees."

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.