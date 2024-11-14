Map shows options for people hoping for permits to cut down their own Colorado Christmas tree
People who are interested in cutting down their own Christmas trees in the wild this year in Colorado can do so by purchasing a permit at recreation.gov/tree-permits. The website allows you to view maps of cutting areas and learn more about the types of trees that can be cut.
The website also offers safety tips.
The tree cutting process contributes to the overall forest health by helping to "thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees."