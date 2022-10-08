Watch CBS News
Perfect weather for leaf peeping

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Colorado Meteorologists Callie Zanandrie and Dave Aguilera said that this weekend would be prime leaf peeping weather, and they weren't wrong. CBS News Colorado has received some beautiful pictures of the changing leaves from viewers. 

Haji Mahmood

Haji Mahmood sent this picture in of Red Mountain Pass. He called it "radiant today". 

Holly Schooley Calvo

Holly Schooley Calvo snapped these shots on her way up to Abyss Lake on September 30th. 

Holly Schooley Calvo

The beautiful fall weather should continue until a cold front moves in mid week. Leaf season should be at it's peak in the northern and central mountains. 

If you have a picture you'd like to share with CBS News Colorado, send it to YouReport@cbs.com.

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on October 8, 2022 / 5:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

