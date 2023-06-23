2 rescued after being trapped in SUV surrounded by fast-moving water in Adams County
Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a swift-water rescue in Adams County on Friday afternoon. Two people were trapped in an SUV near 56th and E-470.
Aurora crews are coordinating with Bennett Fire to get access to the SUV.
Aurora Fire crews said the vehicle is just over Box Elder Creek and there are six large pipes below the road that allow water to pass through.
Due to the increased water flow and the danger of getting pulled into the pipes, crews are working on a solution to get to the SUV without endangering crews.
Two people were rescued and evaluated by medical personnel.
