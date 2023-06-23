2 rescued after being trapped in SUV surrounded by fast-moving water in Adams County

Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a swift-water rescue in Adams County on Friday afternoon. Two people were trapped in an SUV near 56th and E-470.

Aurora crews are coordinating with Bennett Fire to get access to the SUV.

AFR on-scene of a swift water rescue near 56th and E470.



3 people trapped in an SUV surrounded by fast moving water.



AFR is coordinating with Bennett Fire to gain access to the SUV.



Updates follow here pic.twitter.com/IbNPOkiVgq — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 23, 2023

Aurora Fire crews said the vehicle is just over Box Elder Creek and there are six large pipes below the road that allow water to pass through.

Due to the increased water flow and the danger of getting pulled into the pipes, crews are working on a solution to get to the SUV without endangering crews.

Both people have been rescued, they are being attended by medical personnel at this time. pic.twitter.com/SPA10HWpFf — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 23, 2023

Two people were rescued and evaluated by medical personnel.