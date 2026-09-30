Pedestrian killed in crash involving train in Northern Colorado

Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train in Northern Colorado on Wednesday morning.

Around 6:51 a.m., the Evan Police Department posted a notice that the railroad crossings at 31st Street and 37th Street will be closed for an extended period. Greeley police later confirmed that there was a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a train in the area this morning.

Scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian as seen from a CDOT traffic camera. Colorado Department of Transportation

Authorities have not yet released further information about the crash. The scene remains under investigation.

Evans police said the 42nd Street crossing is currently the only open railroad crossing in the city and urged travelers to take alternate routes. They also asked residents to avoid the area around the crash.