Pedestrian struck and killed by RTD A Line train in Denver, police say

A Regional Transportation District A Line train struck and killed a pedestrian, forcing RTD to replace the train with shuttle buses on Monday morning.

Few details were immediately available, but Denver police confirmed that the collision killed the pedestrian just before 10 a.m. near Smith Road and Dahlia Street.

Bus shuttle service is replacing train service on the A Line between Union Station and Central Park Station through later in the day, but train service remains in place between Central Park Station and Denver Airport Station, RTD said, and customers should expect delays in service.

Denver police and RTD transit police responded to a deadly crash where an RTD train struck and killed a pedestrian near Smith Road and Dahlia Street on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. CBS

RTD says there were 24 people on the train as it was headed toward Denver International Airport. No one on the train was injured.

The pedestrian was not identified, but Denver police said the railroad cross arms were down and the lights were flashing at the time of the crash.