Paw Patrol: Puppies to be sworn in to Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is getting ready to swear in two of its youngest members yet. K9 duo Otis and Bear are 8-week-old Labrador retrievers in training to join the force. 

They have strapped on their gear, deputy badges pinned and all. Both of these good boys are currently in training to work as school therapy dogs. 

Otis will be stationed on Colorado's eastern plains to be a comforting friend for students and staff in Byers and Deer Trail School Districts. His chocolate lab brother Bear will be working closer to the metro area for Cherry Creek Schools. 

Both of them will officially be "sworn in" April 20 by Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown. 

First published on April 12, 2023 / 12:55 PM

