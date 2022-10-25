Vehicular homicide charges dropped against Patrick Layden in deadly Denver Highlands neighborhood crash

The biggest charges have been dropped against Patrick Layden, the man accused in a deadly crash on West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard last year. The vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges were dropped in a plea agreement.

The crash killed Brad Brubaker and seriously injured his daughter in April 2021.

Patrick Layden (credit: Denver Police)

Prosecutors claim that on April 10, 2021, Layden was driving a black Acura at a high rate of speed westbound on West 32nd Avenue when he crossed the double yellow lines, passed a vehicle prior to entering the intersection at Lowell Boulevard, drove into the intersection against the red light and struck a white Subaru in the intersection.

The driver of the Subaru, Brubaker, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person in the vehicle, his young daughter, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Denver Fire

Layden reached an agreement with the Denver District Attorney's Office and pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death, and careless driving causing bodily injury.

The district attorney presented evidence that showed Layden was experiencing a medical issue and drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.