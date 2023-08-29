Parties, trash and fires: Jefferson County community group calls for end to short-term rentals

A community meeting is set to take place on Wednesday evening over a sore subject in Jefferson County.

The Foothills Community Action Group protested outside the County's administration building last month, frustrated with problems stemming from short-term rentals, often owned by absentee landlords.

Janet Lane is among those who have encountered challenges in their neighborhood.

"These property owners pack groups of 10 to 21 people into houses, one after the other, and there is no oversight or regulation," she said.

She lives off Highway 285 in the foothills and has witnessed numerous issues arising from short-term rentals. She is hopeful that the county will take action.

"We want these rentals to cease," Lane emphasized. "We are urging for a moratorium to be imposed, to step back and assess the situation."

Janet Lane, of Jefferson County, has encountered challenges in her neighborhood associated with unregulated short-term rentals.

Lane also highlighted problems such as disruptive parties, unattended garbage and uncontrolled fires. Although short-term rental websites are brimming with options, Chris O'Keefe, the head of the county's planning and zoning division, noted that only a few have registered in the unincorporated areas of Jefferson County, which fall under their jurisdiction.

"It is those who operate short-term rentals without adhering to the permit process who complicate enforcement efforts," O'Keefe said.

The current strategy involves revising the regulations to streamline the permit acquisition process and enhance enforcement. O'Keefe pointed out, "many of the protesters have been collaborating with us in recent months as we strive to establish new regulations."

These regulations hope to restore a sense of ownership over their neighborhoods for these concerned citizens.

The community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Jefferson County Administration Building.