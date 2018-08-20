Rick Sallinger

Rick has been with CBS4 since 1993. He has covered virtually every major story in Colorado during that time including the Columbine High School shootings, the Oklahoma City bombing trials, the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, the Kobe Bryant case, catastrophic wildfires, the Aurora Theater massacre and many more.

Rick's stories have appeared numerous times on the CBS Evening News, CBS This Morning, The CBS Early Show, CBS Sunday Morning and CBS Weekend News.

His investigative reporting has received numerous commendations, including the George Foster Peabody Award, considered one of broadcasting's highest honors.

Rick is a native of Chicago and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Illinois. In 2022 he was inducted into the University of Illinois Illini Media Hall of Fame.

His career has included radio reporting in Cleveland and Chicago. He has been a television news reporter in Indianapolis (WRTV), Denver (KUSA/KCNC), Chicago (WMAQ) and London (CNN).

In 1990, Rick signed on to become a correspondent for CNN's London bureau. The very next day, Iraq invaded Kuwait, and within the next three years, he made five trips to Iraq, five to Jordan and one to Kuwait, and spent two and a half months, including the entire first Gulf War, in Saudi Arabia. During his years with CNN, he covered the reunification of Germany, the war in Yugoslavia, and other major events in Moscow, Somalia, Northern Ireland, Paris, Geneva, Spain and Denmark.

RELATED: See The Whole CBS News Colorado Team

When Rick left Denver in 1986 to pursue his career goals The Denver Post wrote that his ambition was to one day return. He has achieved that and is proud to call Colorado his home.

Just The Facts

• Favorite story: Collecting and delivering shoes for Cambodians in refugee camps

• What's the biggest risk you've taken? War correspondent (in 3 wars)

• Year hired: 1993

• First TV appearance: 1956 "Lunchtime Little Theater" WNBQ (now WMAQ-TV) in audience

• Why I am a journalist: Get to see much that I would not be able to otherwise

• Alma Mater: University of Illinois

• Hidden talent: None

• Hometown: Chicago

• Number of children: 2

• Hobbies: Travel, skiing

• Favorite musicians: The Beatles

• Number of siblings: 1 brother

• Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs

• What one word best describes CBS4: Friendly

• What keeps you in Colorado? Mountains, job, weather

Send an email to Rick Sallinger by selecting his name from the pulldown menu below: