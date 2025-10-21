Parker police shoot, kill Colorado gas station employee who pointed gun at officers, police say

Six Parker police officers were placed on administrative leave after a shooting that left a Colorado gas station employee dead. Officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of Jordan and Mainstreet after multiple residents called 911 around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived less than three minutes later, according to investigators, they found spent shell casings and live ammunition in the parking lot at the T Square gas station located at 17050 E. Mainstreet.

That's when officers said they contacted the gas station employee, who officers said initially presented himself as a witness to the shots-fired call. Officers said that the employee became very agitated with officers and was acting erratically. They also said he lifted his sweatshirt multiple times, showing a gun that was tucked into his waistband.

Officers said they made numerous attempts to plead with the 32-year-old suspect to de-escalate the situation and surrender.

That's when officers said he became more agitated and grabbed his gun, pointing it at officers. Officers said they fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

Officers called for medical assistance and began life-saving measures. Officers said the suspect was rushed to the hospital, where he died. No officers were injured.

The suspect has not been identified.

The 23rd Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was called to investigate the shooting. The six officers were placed on administrative leave, per the Parker Police Department's policy. According to Parker police, this is the first officer-involved shooting for the department since 2017.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.