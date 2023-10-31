Watch CBS News
Parker police search for more victims of accused child sexual assault suspect in Colorado

Police in Parker are searching for more potential victims of an accused child sexual assault suspect. Robert Roberts was arrested on Aug. 31 by police in Parker.

robert-roberts-mug.jpg
  Robert Roberts Parker Police Dept.

Roberts, 81, is facing several charges including sexual exploitation of a child- possession with intent to sell or publish, sexual exploitation of a child, and habitual sex offender against children. 

According to investigators with the Parker Police Department, there is new information in the investigation. Police would like parents to look at the photo of Roberts who is known to frequent areas with children like parks, rec centers, swimming pools, etc. 

Additional Information from the Parker Police Department:

If anyone believes their child may have had contact with the suspect, has information about crimes possibly committed by Roberts, or if Roberts may have victimized your child, please contact Detective Brukbacher at sbrukbacher@parkeronline.org or 303.805.6523.     

First published on October 31, 2023 / 1:34 PM MDT

