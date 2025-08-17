Park rangers, Colorado National Guard rescue climber injured in fall in Rocky Mountain National Park

Park rangers and members of the Colorado Army National Guard rescued a man who fell while climbing in the Rocky Mountain National Park.

The National Park Service said a 26-year-old man was climbing on the south face of Petit Grepon when he took a roped fall, injuring his lower legs. His partner helped him rappel to the base of the route, where park rangers provided first aid.

Sharkstooth in Rocky Mountain National Park CBS

A search and rescue team then carried a litter and equipment to the base of Timberline Falls for a guiding line operation. At 3 p.m., a Colorado Hoist Rescue Team from Buckley Space Force Base assisted with a helicopter hoist operation.

Rescuers took him from Upper Beaver Meadows for medical treatment.