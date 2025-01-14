Park Hill Golf Course land swap to be announced Wednesday; sources say Denver property will be converted to park, open space

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston plans to announce Wednesday that the city is acquiring the former Park Hill Golf Course in a land swap deal, and plans to turn it into a public park and open space, according to multiple sources briefed on the mayor's planned announcement.

The 155 acre parcel of land has been vacant since 2023 when its owner, Westside Investment Partners, saw their mixed-use development plans for the site defeated in a public vote. Westside had wanted to develop the property into a park surrounded by retail, affordable housing and a grocery store. Westside bought the property in 2019 for $24 million.

CBS

But since that 2023 vote, the property has been fenced off and closed to the public. Several sources said the pending land swap deal would mean Westside will receive a parcel of land at Denver International Airport roughly the same size as Park Hill Golf Course, that Westside could then develop.

CBS News Colorado revealed the land swap negotiations last week.

Although the Mayor's office declined to comment on the substance or details of the Wednesday announcement, multiple sources privy to internal city information confirmed Johnston will unveil his intentions for the property, indicating the ultimate goal is to convert the property into a park and open space. Several sources said there will likely be an extensive plan to gather public input on precisely how the park and open space is configured. All of the individuals who spoke to CBS News Colorado said there is no indication the land would be used for anything beyond open space, a park and recreational amenities.

A 2021 file photo shows Park Hill Golf Course in Denver Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

If the space ends up as a park, at 155 acres, it would be about the same size as Washington Park (160 acres) and Sloan's Lake Park (177 acres). City Park is Denver's largest park at about 330 acres.

One person briefed on the plans said they hope the overgrown golf course is reopened to the public as early as this summer for jogging, pedestrian use and walking dogs.

Converting the property from its current state to a useable park would take a significant amount of money. It's unclear where that financing will come from.