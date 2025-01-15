Park Hill Golf Course in Denver set to become a public park this summer, community celebrates

Park Hill Golf Course in Denver set to become a public park this summer

Park Hill Golf Course in Denver set to become a public park this summer

Park Hill Golf Course in Denver set to become a public park this summer

It's official, Denver is getting it's next major park. CBS News Colorado reported this would come to fruition ahead of the now official announcement on Wednesday.

CBS

Over the past 7 years, the defunct Park Hill Golf Course has inspired turf wars between open space advocates and developers.

Now, the 155-acre property is back in the hands of the city after Mayor Mike Johnston entered a land swap. The developer gets property to build out in Adams County, and the city gets to create a brand new regional park.

In a land swap deal with developers, the former Park Hill Golf course will become a city park, and residents who have been battling to make this a reality say it is a dream come true.

"I kind of can't believe it," said Amy Harris, a longtime advocate for the park and a member of Save Open Space Denver.

The park, which was once a golf course where even some of the best golfers like Tiger Woods had set foot in, will now be a space where residents can enjoy the open space.

For Denver resident Mike Fernandez, it will be a place where he will be able to continue to bird watch.

"There were a few that I don't see anywhere else, like songbirds," Fernandez said. "I was really trying to keep track of that to see the impact if there were development here they would be gone."

Fernandez says he has tracked 18 different bird species near and around the golf course.

The property is returning to the people after years of advocacy by leaders such as former Mayor Wellington Webb, organizations such as Save Open Space Denver and a number of community members.

"I mean, it's the best-case scenario," Harris said. "It's what we've been asking for since the beginning."

The city looks to work with the community to jot down their long-term vision for the space and design plans for the near future.

"I think the battle was really bringing folks to the table about the commitment to green spaces and understanding the impacts and the long-term to our climate to long term sustainability," said Councilwoman Shontel Lewis of District 8.

It was all possible through an acre-for acre land exchange agreement, where Denver will trade undeveloped, industrial property near the airport for the Park Hill property -- which is currently owned by Westside Investment Partners.

"There was an internal transfer of about $12.7 million within the city from parks and rec. to the airport that comes from the Park's Legacy Fund for the acquisition," Mayor Johnston explained. "The trade is made between Denver and the current owner for this site without any cash payment."

In 2023, voters rejected a plan to develop the property with housing.

Johnston reassures Denverites the city will continue to work toward developing affordable housing nearby, while maintaining community jewels like this soon-to-be park.

"We know there's a housing shortage in Denver," Johnston said. "We look to add more housing stock; we want to make sure that housing stock is affordable to people living in Denver right now."

This historic deal in Denver now becomes the largest single city acquisition of private land for a public park.

"What we need to do today is celebrate that we maintain the Park Hill Golf Course in Denver for Denver," Webb said.

Johnston now looks to work with Adams County commissioners and Denver City Council to approve the land exchange and begin the process. City officials say the new park is expected to be open to the public by this summer.

"I cant wait for the time where we can all gather together in the park when it's really park and get to celebrate together," Harris said.