Parents of children in The Wonder Academy wonder where to get childcare now

Parents of The Wonder Academy wonder where to get childcare after center closes

Families enrolled at The Wonder Academy are wondering where to send their children. The childcare facility announced it'd be closing this summer after their landlord sold the property to a developer.

What's going in its place? Apartments.

According to the site submission to the City and County of Denver for West 10th Avenue and Acoma Street: "The project's goal is to provide high-quality housing with residential amenities in the Golden Triangle District. Units are organized to provide residents with clear access to daylight, fresh air and views…"

All parents want to see is more childcare options. Julie Giehl and her wife started applying for preschools before they were pregnant.

"We got in The Wonder Academy when my wife was six weeks pregnant. We hadn't told our families yet, which is a common story," said Giehl. "People tell daycares before they even tell their families they're pregnant so you can get a spot."

Their child's place in The Wonder Academy was more than just a spot for Giehl and her wife. It's an inclusive and accepting environment that her family values.

When she learned The Wonder Academy would be closing, she said it's not just losing care for her child. Giehl said she was losing a community.

"These teachers and admins, they make us better parents. The people there are amazing. It's a big loss," said Giehl.

According to parents, The Wonder Academy's owner was initially asked to vacate within 30 days. The deadline was extended until the end of July.

Peter Knox, a parent at The Wonder Academy, says it costs between $50 to $200 just to join area waitlists.

For his son, Finn, he says the change is about more than money.

"We've really seen Finn thrive in this daycare center. He's having a great time, he's making friends, he's starting to be able to say their names," said Knox. "Pulling back from that is not what we wanted for his development."

Even if you can afford to get on every waitlist, there's no guarantee you'll secure a spot for a child.

"For any kid under the age of three, the waitlists are a year and a half to two years long," said Phillipe Carpin, a parent at The Wonder Academy.

According to a 2021 report by Denver's Early Childhood Education Council, there are about 42,766 children under the age of 5 in Denver and just 515 licensed childcare programs for that age group.

Dora Esparza with Denver's Early Childhood Council says she spoke to an ECE provider this week who wanted to take on some of the children from The Wonder Academy, but they don't have the staffing.

"We've actually seen a small decrease in the amount of classrooms since COVID. A lot of providers had to close classrooms because they couldn't staff them and a lot of them haven't been able to find teachers to reopen those classrooms," said Esparza. "Even though the amount of providers is relatively the same, the amount of classrooms able to serve those children is less now."

Esparza says it's tough for ECE to compete with other work environments that pay better and offer more benefits. She says childcare providers almost always operate at a loss with razor-thin margins. It's hard for them to incentivize staff to come.

Sophia McAnally, another parent at The Wonder Academy, says she called her mom in tears of relief after getting a spot for her son. She'll likely turn to family while they figure out a plan. Her parents live in Colorado Springs.

"I'm hopeful that I can maybe drive there once a week, or maybe my mom can drive up once a week. The other three days we can just kind of figure it out," said McAnally. "I'm very lucky, but it's going to be hard."

Esparza says employers have a duty to understand the ECE staffing shortage and offer flexibility. Esparza also says parents need to have an understanding with providers as well.

"A lot of people have turned to nannies or family friends or neighbor care. It's getting to the point where it's going to take a village and that just might mean some understanding and patience from everybody," said Esparza.

Carpin doesn't feel supported by the city after learning his family's preschool is being replaced with apartments. He's had multiple children attend The Wonder Academy.

"Families are being pushed to the suburbs. I live in a great neighborhood in Denver, and I really hope that my family can live there for many years," said Carpin. "But the impression that I'm getting is that the services we need to raise families downtown just don't exist."

In a statement to CBS News Colorado, Denver's Office of Community Planning and Development writes: "The city isn't involved in the lease agreement The Wonder Academy has with the building owner or the sale of the building. While the zoning in this area does require larger developments to provide street-level uses other than residential, these spaces can be used for any number of activities, which could include but is not limited to a childcare facility. We are not aware of anything that would have required the property owner to keep The Wonder Academy as a tenant, outside of The Wonder Academy's own lease agreements."

Carpin says the city should have a plan for a daycare before they erase one.

"You can't just erase one and say, 'In 12 months, there's going to be space for a new one.' That doesn't work for parents. And the cost to pay for those new spaces, under luxury apartment complexes, is likely way more than what's currently being paid by The Wonder Academy," said Carpin. "The cost is going to be too high."

Giehl wonders what incentives developers have to fill those spaces with childcare and keep working parents in Denver.

"If we agree that it's important for our kids to have a good foundation for the rest of their lives, then we need to be investing there," said Giehl. "I think we're getting lost in the shuffle."

The parents told CBS News Colorado that The Wonder Academy is looking for a new space for its operations.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the owner of The Wonder Academy for comment, as well as Denver's Office of Children's Affairs but have yet to hear back.

Denver's Early Childhood Council says families looking for ECE resources can visit: https://denverearlychildhood.org/for-families/find-child-care/