Parent of overdose victim praises power of Narcan with it being available over the counter: "It saved the life of my daughter"

Parent of overdose victim praises power of Narcan with it being available over the counter

Denise Lee of Golden knows the value of the drug Narcan.

"It saved the life of my daughter," she expressed.

This story goes back five years to when Denise Lee's daughter told us she had taken heroin laced with fentanyl.

Teresa Lee told CBS News Colorado in 2018 the time she almost lost her life using the drug.

"I went ahead and said give it a try and it nearly cost me my life," she said.

Her mother discovered her lifeless body in their home in Golden and gave her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, paramedics came and quickly administered Narcan. Denise described it like a miracle.

"After the second dose it was like the second rising she rose up and she was fine," she said.

Her daughter told CBS News Colorado at the time, "You should never have your mother have to give you mouth to mouth that is the last thing I ever thought would happen."

Narcan the nasal spray version of naloxone hydrochloride has been available from pharmacies.

Now it has been approved by the Food Drug and Administration and is to be sold in any kind of store.

Denise and her daughter urge people to get it even if you don't expect to use it.

"you can get it so easily you can have it in your house you can have it in your car," she said.

She knows too well the importance as she lost another daughter to drug abuse.

Narcan is expected to be available in stores even perhaps vending machines as early as this summer without a prescription.