Gov. Jared Polis announces pardons for Coloradans convicted of psilocybin possession at psychedelics conference

This week Colorado's governor said he's pardoning some people who were convicted in the state for possessing certain psychedelics. Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement on Wednesday at the Psychedelic Science 2025 conference in Denver. The conference is going on all week at the Colorado Convention Center.

Gov. Jared Polis speaks at the Psychedelic Science 2025 conference on Wednesday. CBS

The pardons cover people convicted of possessing the drugs found in so-called "magic" mushrooms: psilocybin and psilocin.

"This is a step forward for the individuals -- they'll now have this cleared from their records," he said. "But also truly acknowledge the error in public policy that led to their conviction creating a more just system to break down barriers."

In his speech, Polis also showcased the progress Colorado has made in the eventual legal use of psychedelic mushrooms, and the future of the psychedelics industry.

In 2022, Colorado residents voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older in 2022. The measure also green lighted state-regulated "healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision.

The governor says he hopes Colorado can take on a leading role for the rest of the country when it comes to the legal framework, and research, around psychedelic mushrooms.

"Colorado has been a national leader in breaking through outdated laws around cannabis, and now we are doing the same for natural medicine," Polis said in a prepared statement.