Paramedic sentenced to prison for stealing hospital's fentanyl

A judge sentenced Christopher Pattinson, a 41-year-old paramedic employed by a Denver hospital, to three years in federal prison last week for tampering with narcotics intended for the hospital's patients.

Over four years, Pattinson stole approximately 1900 vials of fentanyl from the paramedic department's storage, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver.

As described in the press release, Pattinson removed fentanyl vials from a locked cabinet, withdrew the drug from the vials, refilled the vials with a with a clear liquid believed to be saline, then returned the vials to the cabinet. Pattinson covered his tracks by making false entries in the hospital's logs.

The fentanyl vials were part of narcotics kits for ambulance crews and intended for use on patients during emergencies, the press release stated.

Denver Health fired Pattinson after discovering his offenses. The statement in full from the hospital:

"In January 2022, Denver Health became aware of a possible drug theft involving a Denver Health paramedic. We immediately notified the proper authorities and conducted an internal investigation. At the conclusion of our investigation, the paramedic was terminated.

Our internal investigation found that no patients were harmed, and no patients went without medication because of the individual's actions. While we had internal safeguards in place prior to this incident, we have enhanced protocols regarding control of opioids.

Drug diversion is a widespread and increasing problem across the nation, including at health care organizations. Denver Health's goal is to provide the safest possible environment for our patients and workforce."

Pattinson was sentenced Wednesday. United States District Court Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney ordered Pattinson to serve three years of supervised probation upon his release and to reimburse the hospital financially for the stolen fentanyl.

A week before sentencing, the judge responded forcefully to a motion from Pattinson's attorneys requesting lesser prison time than the prosecution's recommendation of three years.

"The crimes carry with them very real, very dangerous risks," Judge Sweeney wrote. "Those risks include the obvious danger of a critically injured patient receiving saline or some other non-drug substance instead of fentanyl, but also the risks inherent in a certified medical provider working while high. The defendant was a supervisor, and his job required him to respond to certain emergency situations and to supervise and provide direction to paramedics providing patient care. His impaired state could have resulted in accident while driving to an emergency scene, or affected the care provided to patients and supervision of emergency responders."

Pattinson was arrested eight months after his firing from the hospital. Federal prosecutors initially charged him with 58 counts, but dismissed all but one charge in a plea agreement reached in February. Pattinson faced a maximum prison sentence of 10 years on that one count alone.

"We won't tolerate medical professionals who put patients at risk," stated U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan in the press release. "Drug addiction is tragic, but it's no excuse for harming patients - this conduct will send you to prison for a long time."

The press release noted that mental health and substance abuse services are readily available to medical professionals experiencing addiction. It specifically named Peer Assistance Services, Inc. (peerassistanceservices.org) and a nonprofit agency, Path4EMS (path4ems.org).

The judge recommended Pattinson be housed in a prison with a residential drug abuse program.