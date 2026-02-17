Palantir, controversial data company tied to ICE, CIA, multiple countries' militaries, leaving Denver for Miami

Palantir, the controversial data company tied to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CIA, and multiple countries' militaries, announced on Tuesday that it's leaving Denver for Miami as a new corporate headquarters location.

"We have moved our headquarters to Miami, Florida," the company said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

The company didn't immediately provide any details on what the move would look like and didn't respond to an emailed request for comment from CBS News Colorado.

At a news conference about an unrelated announcement, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was concerned about what the move means for jobs in the state. The company employs about 500 people at its Denver office, Polis said.

"Obviously, what I would be looking to is, does it affect any jobs here in Colorado? It's not clear whether a headquarters move would or wouldn't affect that," Polis said. "I don't have any information on it. I have requested a meeting with the executives of the company to see if we can learn more."

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston also said he did not know about the move before Tuesday morning.

"We did not receive advance notice of Palantir's decision to leave Denver," a spokesman for Johnston told CBS Colorado. "Denver remains a national hub for the tech sector and that won't change with Palantir's departure."

Founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel, Stephen Cohen, Alex Karp, Joe Lonsdale, and Nathan Gettings with seed money from the CIA's investment arm In-Q-Tel, the company used to be based in Silicon Valley but moved to Denver in 2020. Its Palo Alto and Denver offices have been the site of multiple protests over its contracts with ICE and the Israeli military.

Len Harris, front right, SEIU Local 105 members, Colorado WINS, labor allies, and immigrant rights organizations rally in front of Palantir Technologies' new Cherry Creek headquarters in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, January 23, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The company — valued at around $280 billion, according to The Economist and named after the Palantír telepathic "seeing stones" of The Lord of the Rings — has also been the subject of condemnation from elected officials, human rights groups, and even its own employees.

"It is deeply concerning that the US government is deploying invasive AI-powered technologies within a context of a mass deportation agenda and crackdown on pro-Palestine expression, leading to a host of human rights violations," Erika Guevara-Rosas, with Amnesty International, said in a 2025 statement. "These technologies enable authorities to swiftly track and target international students and other marginalized migrant groups at an unprecedented scale and scope. This has led to a pattern of unlawful detentions and mass deportations, creating a climate of fear and exacerbating the 'chilling effect' for migrant communities and for international students across schools and campuses."

Juan Sebastián Pinto, a Denver resident who used to work for Palantir, now works to educate people on his and others' concerns with AI technology, like the kind developed by Palantir.

"I used to market these technologies," Pinto said at a town hall event he co-hosted over the weekend in Aurora. "I used to market AI. And I feel like people are enormously misled as to what the real concerns are."

Campaign finance records collected by the advocacy group Purge Palantir show the company has donated $59,700 to Rep. Jason Crow, and $51,507 to Sen. John Hickenlooper, both Colorado Democrats, in 2025. Earlier this month, the Colorado Sun reported that Hickenlooper and Crow would donate that money to immigrant rights groups to offset the donations they received from the company.

The company has developed further ties to academia and medical research in Colorado, offering its "Palantir Women in Technology Scholarship" at Metropolitan State University of Denver, for example, which says it's open to undergraduate students "who identify as female and are pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM)."

In 2024, the company announced a partnership with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus for a data acquisition center.