Adult dies while paddleboarding on Colorado's Cherry Creek Reservoir

A man has died after falling into the water on Friday afternoon while he was paddleboarding in Cherry Creek Reservoir. That's located in the southeastern part of the Denver metro area in Cherry Creek State Park.

The adult was not wearing a life jacket, and he had a child on the paddleboard with him. The child was also not wearing a life jacket and fell into the water as well but was uninjured, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CBS

The man was pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CPW held a news conference shortly after the man was taken to the hospital.

"We want you to return home with your family. We want you to come out, recreate safely, enjoy the water, enjoy the sun. But we want you also to be able to go home. And doing that, you need to wear a life jacket. These will save your life. They will save first responders' lives, they will save the lives of the people that you love as well. Please, please wear a life jacket this weekend," said CPW spokeswoman Kara Van Hoose.

The identity of the man hasn't been released.

On Thursday, a 48-year-old man died while he was in Chatfield Reservoir in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area. He was on a boat and went into the water, and his body wasn't found until the following day.