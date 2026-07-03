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Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews conduct recovery at Chatfield State Park

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews, along with other first responders, continued a recovery at Chatfield State Park on Friday, a day after crews responded to a rescue call. 

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Search crews at Chatfield Reservoir on July 3, 2026. CBS

According to CPW, South Metro Fire Rescue and West Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to Chatfield Reservoir just before 6 p.m. Thursday. CPW confirmed that crews continued searching overnight. Recovery operations resumed at 9 a.m. Friday. 

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A sign at Chatfield State Park as crews conducted a search. CBS

That part of the search area of the reservoir was closed to park visitors during recovery efforts, including the South Wakeless Area.

What happened leading up to the rescue call is being investigated. 

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Chatfield State Park  CBS

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