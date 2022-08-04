Watch CBS News
Overturned box truck delays traffic on I-25 near Broomfield

A box truck and a car were involved in a crash that delayed traffic on Interstate 25 Thursday morning near Broomfield. 

According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers got a call for the crash close to 6 a.m. about a rollover. During the response, it was determined a box truck and a 2016 Volkswagen were involved in the crash, which blocked two to three lanes for more than two hours.

Copter4 was above the crash during the response on I-25 near E-470.

One person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries.

All lanes were clear in the interstate by 8:20 a.m.   

