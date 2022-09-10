Watch CBS News
Overdose kits distributed to some high schools across Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Some high schools across Colorado are getting support through new overdose kits. The student body and administration at 5280 High School, focused on those in addiction recovery, are considered a model for the rest of the nation. 

The group "Serve You Rx" installed an overdose kit at the school. 

"We really want to lift this message up. It's incredible seeing young people who are engaging in the addiction mental health recovery process early and being supported by their teachers and administrators and community," said Mobilize Recovery founder Ryan Hampton. "We want to be very careful and provide every support possible for our kids but they're coming here they're getting sober and staying sober."

Overdose kits will also be installed in five high schools across rural Colorado where people cannot easily access Narcan. 

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 9:26 PM

