There have been over 600 flights delayed at Denver International Airport due to strong winds sweeping the state, along with severe storms happening along the Front Range.

Around 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, officials with DIA posted on X, issuing a travel advisory and urging passengers to check with the airlines they are traveling with due to strong winds causing delays.

TRAVEL ALERT: It’s windy out there! Check with your airline before heading to DEN. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 29, 2024

So far, there have been approximately 681 flights delayed and 15 total cancellations.

According to the First Alert Weather Team, conditions favor the development of severe storms in the Denver metro area and Colorado's Eastern Plains Wednesday afternoon and evening, which led to a First Alert Weather Day.

The most likely timing for the severe weather to develop is between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the metro area and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the plains.

