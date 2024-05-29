Watch CBS News
Over 600 flights delayed at Denver International Airport due to strong winds

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

There have been over 600 flights delayed at Denver International Airport due to strong winds sweeping the state, along with severe storms happening along the Front Range. 

Around 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, officials with DIA posted on X, issuing a travel advisory and urging passengers to check with the airlines they are traveling with due to strong winds causing delays.

So far, there have been approximately 681 flights delayed and 15 total cancellations. 

According to the First Alert Weather Team, conditions favor the development of severe storms in the Denver metro area and Colorado's Eastern Plains Wednesday afternoon and evening, which led to a First Alert Weather Day

The most likely timing for the severe weather to develop is between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the metro area and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the plains.

Kasey Richardson

First published on May 29, 2024 / 3:26 PM MDT

