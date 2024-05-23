Watch CBS News
Peet's Coffee, Elway's Taproom and Grill among new restaurants now open at Denver International Airport

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

DIA preparing for record-breaking travel over Memorial Day weekend
Travelers passing through Denver International Airport will have new options when it comes to grabbing a bite to eat or have a drink.

Airport officials held a ribbon cutting in Concourse A to welcome three new businesses with Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Peet's Coffee and Elway's Taproom and Grill. 

The NFL legend made an appearance at the ribbon cutting to provide his thoughts on the second airport location for his chain. 

"We're really looking forward to having great service and great food, entertaining the people that come through Denver and show them what Denver is a little bit about during their stay here in Denver," said the NFL Hall of Famer. 

Elway's first airport location is still open in Concourse B inside DIA. 

This week, DIA is preparing for record-breaking travel with Memorial Day weekend approaching. Now, travelers will have a few restaurant options while waiting to board their flight. 

