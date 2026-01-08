Over 100 snow plows dispatched to Colorado highways to keep drivers safe

Across Colorado, snow is coming down, and in many areas, it is already sticking on major roads and highways.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has already deployed snowplows to make sure the roads do not become too icy and dangerous. CDOT says there are at least 100 plows on highways across the Denver metro area. There are 30 plows on I-70's mountain corridor between Golden and Silverthorne.

CDOT says that hours before a storm, they apply anti-icing products to the roads. This is part of their pretreatment strategy to make the roads much easier to plow. They also use de-icing techniques to break the bond of already existing snow and ice. This will dissolve it, making it easy to remove with the snowplow. CDOT says all of their products are made in house.

The department reminded drivers to stay three to four car lengths away from snowplows for everyone's safety. Plows need to drop de-icer and sand, so drivers need to not be in their way. Also, remember, it is illegal to pass a city, county or state-operated snowplow while it is working and has its yellow lights on. This also applies to snowplows driving alongside one another.

"Stay behind the snowplow," Tamara Rollison, Spokesperson for CDOT. "That's the best place. Stay behind the snowplow. They do go slowly because they have to. You should be going slowly, too. It's best to stay safely behind them."

CDOT is reminding everyone that the department is responsible for clearing up state highways and interstates. Side roads are up to individual municipalities.

They also asked drivers to ensure their vehicles have the appropriate tires. The tire should have a 3/16' tread depth. CDOT also recommends that all drivers keep an emergency kit in their vehicle. This should include extra blankets, clothes, food, water, jumping cables, chargers and sand, for starters.