Outshining Cookie Monster: Denver Broncos Washington, Hamler take on the 'cookie challenge'

This might be one internet sensation you want to take part in — "the cookie challenge."

Denver Broncos wide receivers KJ Hamler and Montrell Washington were up to the challenge recently and a bit of friendly competition, the Broncos shared on Twitter.

BRONCOS TWITTER

Participants place a cookie — size of the cookie doesn't seem to have a hard and fast rule — and then you must transfer the cookie from forehead to mouth successfully without doing anything else to assist the process.

Many attempts were made, and many cookies were dropped, and it was Hamler who seemed to walk away with the cookie challenge victory.

We think this challenge is best attempted while sitting down as our beloved Broncos were shown doing, or at the very least over a soft and safe footing to avoid any problems that could arise.

Broncos Twitter made a point to also throw some shade at the master of all things cookie. That's Cookie Monster of course.