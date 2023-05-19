Ospreys relocated from construction crane in Silverthorne

Builders in Silverthorne thought the lot right next to the U.S. Forest Service office was perfect for new homes; the problem was, so did a pair of ospreys, looking to nest and lay eggs.

CBS

Alpine Gardens Owner Sherie Sobke was the first to raise the alarm after she noticed the birds were trying to nest inside the construction crane near her shop.

"They were doing a really good job," Sobke laughed. "I hollered up a bunch of bird people and asked them how to figure out how to help them."

Those "bird people" got in touch with the city, the city got in touch with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service, and the construction company, Tuft, also got on board with the mission: get the birds somewhere safe, and out of the way of the job. If they had laid eggs, it was over.

CBS

"Osprey are protected under the migratory bird treaty act and so once they lay eggs, they are protected, you can't move the nest until those chicks fledge and leave the nest," Lindsey Martinez, District Wildlife Biologist explained to CBS Colorado Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson.

"That can take... most of the summer."

So if construction wanted to continue, it was in the Tuft's best interest to get the birds moved. They'd already had their own safety issues as the birds started stealing 2x4s for their nest and dropping half-eaten fish on crew members.

So, with the combined powers of Sobke, her birder friends, the city of Silverthorne, Xcel Energy, Tuft Construction, the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they were able to build them a new nesting spot, which they happily have moved their nest over to, just a little ways away from the crane, but far enough away from it to be safe for all parties involved.

The birds are now happily nesting together and hopefully sitting on some eggs, which could hatch into chicks soon.

CBS

Sobke said she hopes this is only the beginning.

"I'm really proud of my town... I hope they do a little more towards the environment, getting this place pretty because we have had a lot of change."