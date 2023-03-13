Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors show love to Angela Bassett after her supporting actress loss

Actors Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors showed support for actress Angela Bassett after she lost out to Jamie Lee Curtis in the best supporting actress category at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

"Hey auntie," Jordan started off as he and Majors took the stage to present the award for best cinematography. The words were a direct reference to 2018's "Black Panther," in which Jordan's character Killmonger said the exact same thing to Basset, who plays Ramonda.

Majors then added, "we love you."

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors praise Angela Bassett after her Supporting Actress #Oscars loss: "Hi, auntie. We love you." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/5YwcBzWM1Q — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

A win by Basset, who was nominated for her role in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," would have been the first Academy Award for an acting role in a Marvel movie. This was Basset's second Oscar nomination.

The actress received her first nomination for best supporting actress nearly three decades ago for her performance as Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic "What's Love Got To Do With It."

Leading up to the 95th Academy Awards, Basset reflected on her career and opened up to "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King about her shocking loss in 1994.

"In the moment ... you're hoping, and praying, and wishing, but I don't walk away thinking 'I've been robbed,'" Bassett said. "That's too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life."