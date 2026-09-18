Orange Zone celebrates Denver Broncos fan who created a "piece of Broncos heaven"

The Denver Broncos are back, and so is the Orange Zone! For our first installment of the season, CBS Colorado introduces you to a Broncos fan who says he made his home into a "small piece of Broncos heaven."

CBS

To find the home of Broncos fan Lorenzo, you just need to look for the Broncos inflatables near the front door, as well as the orange and blue lights that adorn the outside.

"Where did you get the inflatable Miles from?" I asked.

"This one, I got it from eBay," Lorenzo Jimenez said. "This big one from Sam's Club last year."

Once you go inside and open the door to the basement, you are immediately welcomed with Broncos jerseys and a sea of orange and blue, from the ceiling down to the blue carpet. It's Lorenzo's dream.

"Welcome to my little bit of Broncos heaven here," said Jimenez.

There are jerseys from players past and present. Figurines to footballs.

"I've got a Super Bowl 50 football here from Peyton Manning. I don't know if you can tell, but I've got the confetti from Super Bowl 50 too."

Helmets that go further back, "The Orange Crush team here, actually. Red Miller signed it, Tom Jackson, Steve Foley, Louis Wright."

Orange Zone inductee Lorenzo shows off his "small piece of Broncos heaven." CBS

Lorenzo started collecting at the age of 16.

"I used to watch the games with my Mom and Dad all of the time. They were big Broncos fans. We'd watch the games every Sunday," he said.

A football on the bottom shelf of the TV stand was the first thing that he and his Dad collected. The football from Super Bowl 32.

"We've got Rod Smith here, Howard Griffith, Jason Elam, Darrien Gordon, Shannon Sharpe, Tyrone Braxton," he said. "Since my Dad passed away, as well as my Mom, that always has the sentimental value to me that this was the first thing that started it all."

There is an entire section dedicated to his favorite player, Demaryius Thomas. There are pictures of Lorenzo with legends like John Elway and Von Miller. And of course, he's got two recliners complete with personalized Broncos blankets that make the best seats in the house.

"If I'm not at the game, I'm here watching the game," said Jimenez.

His collection didn't end there. A closet nearby shows his impressive Broncos fan gear collection. I asked him how many Broncos hats he owns.

"Oh man, I lost count. About 60 maybe," he said.

Lorenzo Jimenez shows off his pictures with Denver Broncos players CBS

You would think his collection is enough. Not even close, he said.

"They say you've got too much already. You know, you could never have too much for a Broncos fan," said Jimenez. "I love this team. I love my city. I love being a Denver resident. I love to support my team."