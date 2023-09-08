Oprah Winfrey: Envy is "the great destroyer" of happiness

Preview: Oprah Winfrey and Arthur Brooks on social media's destructive power Preview: Oprah Winfrey and Arthur Brooks on social media's destructive power 00:41

Scrolling through social media can make people unhappy, Oprah Winfrey tells "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell in an interview for "CBS News Sunday Morning," to be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 10 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

[A preview will be featured on Friday's "CBS Evening News," and more will be presented Sept. 14 on "Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell" on the CBS News Streaming Network.]

Oprah Winfrey with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell. CBS News

Winfrey and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks have co-authored the book "Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier" (to be published September 12), in which they explore what it takes to live a happier life.

Brooks told O'Donnell that social media is "this laboratory for the earthly goals that actually make you miserable."

Winfrey added, "Everybody is looking at other people's social media, what they believe to be other people's lives, which is only a snapshot of other people's lives, and feeling envy about that. And one of the things that Arthur and I talk about in this book is that envy is the great destroyer. ... It is the happiness killer."

Watch a preview clip above.

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast Sundays on CBS beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app [beginning at 12 p.m. ET] and on Paramount+, and is available on cbs.com and cbsnews.com.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.



For more info: