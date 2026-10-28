Prophecy and ambition are a deadly combination in Verdi's Macbeth. Opera Colorado is bringing the tragedy based on Shakespeare's play to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

The story centers around a Scottish duke who is obsessed with a prophecy that he will one day be King. Macbeth is driven by ambition and the urging of his wife to kill the King and steal the crown. Consumed by guilt and fear of lowing power, Macbeth is doomed for the rest of the opera.

CBS

Marcy Stonikas sings the part of Lady Macbeth for Opera Colorado.

"It's wonderful. It's really exciting. I, kind of, like singing the villainous characters. It's a little bit more fun to, kind of, unleash that side of myself," she told CBS Colorado Mornings anchor Michelle Griego.

The opera is sung in Italian, but there are captions projected for the audience. The production also includes elaborate costumes, fight choreography, and some incredible music.

"One of the really interesting things that Verdi does is that he's able to compose in a way that it really tells a story. Like there's almost a sound track going on, and you really get the emotions of everything that's happening. It's not always sad or scary or violent or gruesome. There's a lot of happy music, but there's also this really eerie witch's chorus music that happens. It's remarkably beautiful and catchy," Stonikas explained.

LINK: For Tickets and Information about Verdi's Macbeth at Opera Colorado

Opera Colorado performs "Verdi's Macbeth" at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on November 7, 10, 13, 15, 2026.